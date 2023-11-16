Drake Announces Surprise ‘Scary Hours 3’ EP Drop, Which He Recorded This Week [Video]

On October 6, Drake released For All The Dogs, his eighth album. He could have easily just taken the rest of 2023 off to relax and plot his 2024. Instead, he’s ending the year with yet another bang.

via: Billboard

The 6 God announced on Wednesday night (Nov. 15) that he will issue the threequel Scary Hours 3 EP on Friday (Nov. 17) via a moody video filmed at Toronto’s Roy Thomson Hall.

“I’ll say this to you I’m not… I feel no need to appease anybody. I feel so confident about the body of work I just dropped that I know I can go and disappear for whatever… six months, a year… two years,” Drake says in a hushed voiceover in the visual that begins with a camera hanging from a distance over a car driving through the streets of the MC’s Canadian hometown.

“Though I’m not into the lengthy, super-lengthy disappearances just for the sake of mystery,” he chuckles as the lens focuses in on the arena at night and Drake walking through its empty concourses by himself before getting handed a glass of red wine by a valet. “You know, ultimately it’s coming to me in a way that I haven’t experienced since [2015’s] If You’re Reading This [It’s Too Late] where it’s just kind of like I feel like I’m on drugs.”

As he makes his way into the darkened arena, he continues, “I feel like I’m in that mental state without doing anything. Who am I to fight it?” He then shares some facts, saying the new songs were written in the past five days and that he did not have “one bar written” for the follow-up to 2021’s Scary Hours 2 EP when he released his most recent album, For All the Dogs, a month ago. “It’s not like I’m picking up from some unfinished s–t. You know, this is just happening on its own. And who am I to fight it?”

The short video ends with Drake taking a seat as a full orchestra serenades him and a white-gloved attendant holds an invitation featuring the album title and what looks like a track list.

The news comes after Drake released the “First Person Shooter” video with J. Cole on Wednesday, just days after announcing his 2024 It’s All a Blur Tour — Big As the What? tour with Cole.

Watch the Scary Hours 3 trailer below.