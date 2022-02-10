Dr. Dre & Snoop Dogg Joke About Super Bowl Halftime Show, Say There Will Be No 'Wardrobe Malfunctions'

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg took a wardrobe malfunction dig at their fellow performers, who include Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

via NYP:

The hip-hop legends representing all corners of the country are performing at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Feb. 13. They came together on Thursday for a press conference for the big event.

The Aftermath Records founder, 56, told reporters at the conference that he advised Snoop, 50, and Eminem, 49, to keep their pants on.

“There won’t be any wardrobe malfunctions,” Snoop said, perhaps alluding to the infamous Janet Jackson “Nipplegate” of 2004.

“I need you to keep your shirt on, alright?” Eminem quipped to Snoop.

“I may not,” he simply replied.

“I had to talk Snoop and Em out of pulling their penises out,” Dre interjected. Cue nervous laughter from the crowd.

Dre quickly moved on, saying, “The show will be f–king incredible.”

The Beats businessman continued, “Not trying to be egotistical, but who else could do this show here in LA? Who else could perform at the halftime show other than these amazing artists put together?”

In preparation for the big game, Pepsi released a teaser trailer featuring the rap musicians entitled, “The Call.” The fivesome came together against a backdrop of their most iconic music videos.

On the same day as the press conference, headlines surfaced that Snoop is currently being accused of sexual assault.

There may not be any wardrobe malfunctions, but we’re sure an expletive or two will slip past the censors.