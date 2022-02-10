Snoop Dogg Accused of Sexual Assault in Lawsuit, Rapper Reportedly Denies Accusations

A woman who says she regularly worked as a dancer for Snoop Dogg and Bishop Don “Magic” Juan is now suing the men claiming they sexually assaulted her nearly a decade ago.

via Rolling Stone:

The Jane Doe accuser filed her lawsuit in federal court in Los Angeles Wednesday, claiming her alleged assaults by the rapper and his friend happened shortly after she attended a Snoop Dogg concert at Club Heat Ultra Lounge in Anaheim, California on May 29, 2013.

According to the lawsuit, obtained by Rolling Stone, the woman alleges she was assaulted in back-to-back attacks after she accepted a ride home from Bishop Don “Magic” Juan — whose real name is Donald Campbell — and wound up at his residence against her wishes. She claims Campbell assaulted her at the residence when he “removed his penis from his pants” and “repeatedly shoved his penis into (her) mouth.”

The unidentified accuser claims Campbell later demanded she accompany him to a recording studio where Snoop Dogg was purportedly filming his TV series, Snoop Dogg’s Double G News Network. She alleges Campbell told her Snoop wanted her there and might make her “his weather girl.” She complied “in hopes of advancing her career,” the filing states.

According to the complaint, the Jane Doe plaintiff felt sick and was using a bathroom at the studio when Snoop Dogg entered the room unexpectedly, shut the door, grabbed her shoulder and forced his penis into her mouth.

“After a few minutes, defendant Snoop Dogg withdrew his penis from plaintiff’s mouth, visibly unsatisfied with plaintiff’s reluctance and disgust of being forced to engage in oral sex,” the complaint alleges. The rapper then allegedly “proceeded to masturbate and ejaculated on plaintiff’s upper chest and lower neck.” He then purportedly said, “I’ll get you something to clean up with” and left the accuser “humiliated, terrified and panicked” in the bathroom without returning.

Reps for Snoop Dogg and Bishop Don Magic Juan did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone‘s requests for comment. A source representing Snoop Dogg reportedly told TMZ that the accuser intentionally filed her lawsuit ahead of this weekend’s Super Bowl because the rapper is scheduled to perform at the halftime show.

The woman claims she didn’t immediately report the alleged assaults because she was “thinking about her job security if she displeased” the rapper. She claims she worked for various companies owned by or associated with Snoop Dogg for several years. Her filing says she obtained a right to sue from the Department of Fair Employment and Housing on Dec. 20, 2021 and agreed to “attempt to resolve this dispute through a private mediation” that took place Feb. 8, 2022.

The filing says the “mediation was unsuccessful” and that, “immediately after the mediation ended,” Snoop Dogg posted an image on Instagram that read “Gold digger” alongside emojis of a judge and a police officer. The complaint filed by lawyer Matt Finkelberg with the Derek Smith Law Group describes Snoop Dogg’s Instagram post as “obviously threatening” against the Jane Doe plaintiff.

Snoop Dogg, born Calvin Broadus, was previously sued by makeup artist Kylie Bell, who alleged the rapper and members of his entourage sexually assaulted her in 2003. Shortly before filing her complaint, Bell was sued by Snoop for extortion. Bell later dropped her lawsuit, explaining in a statement that “the matter has been resolved amicably.”

With respect to whatever happened or didn’t happen a decade ago — the timing of this lawsuit during the week of Snoop’s Super Bowl Halftime Show performance is interesting.

