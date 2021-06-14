Dr. Dre Partners With LAUSD To Open New High School In South LA

Dr. Dre is taking some time from his very public, very messy, divorce to open up a new school.

via CBS:

LAUSD announced Monday that 56-year-old Andre ‘Dr. Dre’ Young and his business partner, 68-year-old Jimmy Iovine, have partnered with the district to create a high school with a “groundbreaking approach that combines design, business, and technology with hands-on, real-world learning to help develop young leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs.”

The school will share the same campus as Audubon Middle School in Leimert Park. It will open in the fall of 2022. The school does not yet have an official name. Currently it is known as Regional High School No. 1.

It will start with 124 students and eventually expand to 250.

The curriculum will be based on that of the USC Jimmy Iovine and Andre Young Academy.

It’s unclear exactly how funding for the school will work.

“This new partnership with Jimmy, Dr. Dre and the USC Iovine and Young Academy will help open the doors of opportunity for students, in particular Black and Latino children, from communities which have been historically underserved,” Beutner said in a statement. “Much like the work of the Academy, this effort will help develop the next generation of entrepreneurs and innovators.”

Dr. Dre and Iovine co-founded Beats Electronics, which they sold to Apple in 2014 for $3 billion.

Dre loves the kids — and we’re here for it. You can never have too many good schools.