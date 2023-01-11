Donald Glover Says He’s Not Retiring Childish Gambino, Teases New Music [Video]

Donald Glover said he’s back making music, and he’s not retiring his artist name, Childish Gambino.

via: Complex

“I’m making music right now, I love it,” he told E!’s Laverne Cox when asked at Tuesday’s Golden Globes if he had, in fact, “retired” Gambino. “I’m actually working, I’m in the studio. I’ve been bringing people in, like secret people, working on little things. But I just been, you know, making it for fun right now. But soon something will happen, I promise. Something will happen.” He clarified that his comments about “retiring” Gambino “were out in the [ether],” but he won’t be doing that after all. “You don’t have to worry about that … He’ll be back,” he teased.

Glover hasn’t dropped a studio album as Gambino since 3.15.20, which arrived in 2020.

Back in 2018, he said that he was standing by his decision to end the project. “I stand by that. I’m really appreciative of this. I’m making another project right now,” he said. “But I like endings, I think they’re important to progress.”

Despite being quieter on the music side of things, Glover has kept himself busy with the final two seasons of Atlanta. He picked up a nomination at the Golden Globes on Tuesday for his performance as Earn in the show, but lost to Jeremy Allen White for his performance in The Bear.

Watch what Glover had to say about the future of Childish Gambino below.