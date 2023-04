According to the NYT, last week’s interview that Don Lemon conducted on-air with Vivek Ramaswamy played a role in his firing.

It’s a fiery exchange and Don definitely made some points!

See the moment below:

As previously reported, Don Lemon was fired this morning from CNN. While he claims he was ‘stunned ’ to learn of his termination from his agent, the network says he knew it was coming.