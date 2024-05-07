Doja Cat Revealed The "Poetic" Reason She Wore A Wet T-Shirt To The Met Gala | lovebscott.com

Doja Cat was dripping in style on the 2024 Met Gala red carpet, as she hit fashion‘s biggest night in a drenched floor-length T-shirt dress.

At the Met Gala last year, where the theme honored the late Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld, she dressed as his cat Choupette in a white-and-silver Oscar de La Renta dress.

Well, this year, Doja turned heads again at the Met by wearing a floor-length wet T-shirt.

She detailed the inspiration behind the look in an interview with Entertainment Tonight on the carpet.

Doja Cat on how she decided to show up in a wet t-shirt at the #MetGala. pic.twitter.com/XXPvqXCGj9 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 7, 2024

“I know that people are going to do flowers, but my flower of choice is the most-used flower. And it’s cotton,” she said. “I wanted to do a white T-shirt, also because a white T-shirt is timeless.”

“And it felt very poetic to choose this,” she continued. “I knew it wasn’t going to blend in too much, and I don’t really like to blend in.”

Doja also revealed the trick behind getting the T-shirt to look wet.

“I’m not supposed to give the secret, but it’s hair gel. It’s hair gel,” she said. “It’s all hair gel, and it’s all smooth throughout the whole thing.”

via: BuzzFeed