Doja Cat - Get Into It Yuh [Video]

Doja Cat dropped a new video for “Get Into It (Yuh),” the latest single from her stellar ‘Planet Her’ album.

via Complex:

The intergalactic music video, directed by Mike Diva, sees Doja and her crew on a mission to rescue a cat from the clutches of evil aliens. She doesn’t defeat her enemies like any other space traveler, however, opting to distract them and deflect their attacks through her dance moves. The clip also features a cameo from the track’s co-producer, Y2K.

The “Get Into It” video is the follow-up to the recent “Woman” video, which stars Teyana Taylor. As with the latest video, it’s a high-concept affair with plenty of lavish costumes, impressive sets, and colorful special effects.

The arrival of the new clip comes weeks after Doja got into a back-and-forth with blog-era rapper Charles Hamilton, who suggested the rapper “grow up” and take herself more seriously. “You ain’t shit,” she replied in a since-deleted tweet. “Bro i thought you were Anthony Hamilton i was about to tell my whole family I was so excited,” she tweeted, later trolling him over his breakout song “Brooklyn Girls.”

Doja is set to perform at the 2022 BRIT Awards on Feb. 8, and she’ll be joined by the likes of Ed Sheeran, Little Simz, and Dave among others. She’s also nominated for International Artist of the Year, and Best International Song for “Kiss Me More” featuring SZA.

Watch the video below!