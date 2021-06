Doja Cat is coming!

The rapper just took to Instagram to announce the release date, as well as the cover art and tracklist for her highly-anticipated album ‘Planet Her.’

The project is set to drop 6/25 and features appearances from Ariana Grande, SZA, The Weeknd, Young Thug, and JID.

Take a look at Doja’s post below. We can’t wait!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doja Cat (@dojacat)