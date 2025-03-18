BY: DM Published 39 minutes ago

Rapper Doechii is keeping her foot on the gas and hasn’t slowed down since bursting onto the scene. The MC, who recently won a Grammy for Best Rap Album, released her track “Anxiety” on streaming platforms on March 4, and fans love it. She originally recorded the song in her bedroom in 2019 but never dropped it. It became a fan favorite on YouTube and TikTok, leading to widespread calls for its release.

“My song is using the sample of ‘Somebody That I Used to Know’ and then I took that beat from ‘Somebody That I Used to Know’ and I made my own song on top of it called ‘Anxiety.’ So then I dropped that song on YouTube and never hear it streaming,” Doechii explained. “People are finding the original version that I did on YouTube, and that’s blowing up on TikTok. And now people want me to release the full version, and we’re here.”

The song has become a hit, inspiring a TikTok trend that caught Will Smith’s attention.

Doechii and Will Smith collaborated on the ‘Anxiety’ trend.

@willsmith Waited 35 years for this dance to trend. Ib: @Mimii ? Anxiety – Doechii

“Anxiety” surged in popularity thanks to its viral success on TikTok. The song has inspired users to recreate a dance scene from “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” In the scene, Ashley Banks, played by Tatyana Ali, dances with headphones on, unaware that her cousin Will, portrayed by Will Smith, mimics her moves behind her.

The trend gained even more traction when Smith and Ali reunited to recreate the iconic dance, this time joined by Doechii. Smith shared the video on TikTok, captioning it, “Waited 35 years for this dance to trend.”

“Anxiety” has also sparked a viral mirror dance trend on TikTok, which Smith and Doechii participated in. The trend involves creators filming themselves dancing in front of a mirror and seamlessly transitioning between their reflections and real-life movements. In their video, Smith appears in the mirror, talking to himself. However, the reflection is actually Doechii, who is wearing a hoodie. As the video progresses, she removes the hood, surprising viewers.

Doechii is becoming a media and internet darling.

The world can’t seem to get enough of Doechii, and she is slowly becoming one of the most popular rappers in the game. Since the release of “Anxiety,” Doechii’s social media following has skyrocketed. According to The Music Essentials, she has gained approximately 375,000 new followers on Instagram and 600,000 on TikTok.

Doechii’s unique style and bold fashion choices have also contributed to her online popularity. Her mix of Afrofuturism and Y2K indie sleaze aesthetics compliments her outlandish personality. One of her most talked-about appearances was at the Schiaparelli Fall/Winter 2025 show, where she rocked a $10,000 gown previously worn by Charlize Theron. Her look for the Acne Studios show was also a hit. The outfit was a blend of punk and schoolgirl vibes, featuring a plaid dress accessorized with spectacles and pigtails.

Doechii’s looks have set social media on fire, with netizens gushing over her fashion choices. “Doechii is having a phenomenal fashion week, the RANGE baby,” one person tweeted. Another added, “Doechii is really doing fashion week, right? Oh my God! Every show has a different aesthetic, down to the hair and shoes! I’m loving it.”

