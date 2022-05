Mustard — formerly DJ Mustard — has filed for divorce just a year and a half after tying the knot.

The producer filed paperwork against Chanel Thierry on Monday in Los Angeles citing irreconcilable differences.

Mustard and Theirry have three kids and he’s asking for joint legal and physical custody.

The two have been together for years, but only got married in October 2020.

Mustard mentions in his filing that the couple has a prenup.