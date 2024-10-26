Home > NEWS

DJ Clark Kent Hip-Hop Superproducer Who Worked With Jay-Z And Mariah Carey Dead At 58

BY: Walker

Published 2 hours ago

DJ Clark Kent, a hip-hop superproducer who worked with the likes of Jay-Z, Mariah Carey and The Notorious B.I.G., has died at 58, his family announced on social media.

The musician, who has become a legendary figurehead in hip-hop over the past few decades, passed away after a three-year battle with colon cancer. Throughout his career, he became a tastemaker and curator that filled gaps across hip-hop culture. As a musician, he produced classic records including Jay-Z’s “Brooklyn’s Finest,” a collaboration that resulted after he first introduced the rapper to the Notorious B.I.G., as well as Mariah Carey’s “Loverboy (Remix)” and Junior M.A.F.I.A.’s “Player’s Anthem.” Additionally, he was known for his passion for sneakers and his extensive footwear collection, and collaborated with brands including Adidas and Nike.

In a statement posted to his social media profiles, his family shared that he spent years battling colon cancer and died peacefully. “It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of the beloved Rodolfo A. Franklin, known to the world as DJ Clark Kent,” reads the statement. “Clark passed away Thursday evening surrounded by his devoted wife Kesha, daughter Kabriah and son Antonio.”

“Clark quietly and valiantly fought a three year battle with Colon Cancer, while continuing to share his gifts with the world. The family is grateful for everyone’s love, support and prayers during this time and ask for privacy as they process this immense loss.”

via: Variety

