Diplo Reacts to Allegations Suggesting He Was Throwing Shade at Beyonce During the 2023 Grammys

Diplo has responded to social media speculation that he said, “They bought that,” while applauding Beyoncé’s 2023 Grammy win for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album.

via Pitchfork:

The producer (and occasional Beyoncé collaborator), who was nominated in the same category, appeared to be mouth something along those lines in a clip from the TV broadcast that did the rounds on social media. He has since posted the clip in the final slide of an Instagram post, subtitling himself with the milder, “I’m glad to be part of this.” In the post’s caption, he praises Beyoncé and says, “She deserves her flowers. When she won, I was just proud to see my nomination on the screen in the huge arena.”

Diplo went on to note that Sunday’s event was the first time the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album category was televised. “Dance music has and will be the most Inclusive music of our generation,” he wrote in part. “Our community has always been gay / straight, but icy , poor.. white black brown purple .. it’s the music that had united the world during my lifetime and i’m glad to just be one part of it.”

Last year, Diplo released that Grammy-nominated, self-titled album amid ongoing court cases following allegations of sexual battery and gender violence, which he denies. In September, he won a ruling against his accuser, who was judged to have violated dual restraining orders that the pair has against each other.

We knew Diplo wasn’t being shady — but the internet loves drama. Check out his post below.

