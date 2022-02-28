Diddy's Son Quincy Brown Accuses JetBlue Pilot Of Grabbing & Dragging Him, Airline Investigating 'Dispute Involving Carry-On Bag' [Video]

Quincy Brown says he was the victim of an assault at the hand of a JetBlue pilot.

via: Radar Online

On Monday, a representative for the airline confirmed to us that they were aware of an incident involving 30-year-old Quincy Brown and his “carry-on bag” during the boarding of a Sunday flight from Los Angeles, California to Newark, New Jersey.

“We take any allegation against our crewmembers seriously and we are investigating,” the rep told us, adding, “The safety of our crewmembers and customers is our first priority.”

Following the incident, Quincy – the biological son of the late Kim Porter and producer Al B. Sure! – put the airline on blast.

First, he vented on his Instagram Story, writing, “#jetblue And I thought I liked y’all. F**K @jetblue!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

Then, he tweeted, “WHAT A FAKKIN FLIGHT SMH @JetBlue y’all pilot out of pocket for putting his hands on me!! #jetblue.”

The angry tweet was followed by a selfie-style Instagram video in which Quincy detailed what he claims took place.

“I’m not gonna get into the whole thing specifically specifically,” he began. “The pilot put his hands on me. Why? Because my bag – which fits in my pocket, damn near – they claimed it didn’t fit.”

“My assistant had my bag,” explained Brown. “I was on the plane already. They wouldn’t let him bring it on. He gets on the plane. I let them know, ‘I need my bag. That’s not a bag to check. It has my medication. It has my personal [belongings]. It has my medication. It has my jewelry. It has literally everything that’s my personal belonging. Nothing’s in my pocket.'”

“The pilot comes with my bag, tells me to get my diabetic medication out,” he went on, clarifying that his medication is for anxiety and not diabetes. “He looks at me and says, ‘You’re not taking this bag on the plane.’ I say, ‘Yes, I am.’ He said, ‘No, you’re not.'”

Quincy claims that’s when things got physical.

He alleges the pilot then “grabs me and drags me on the jet bridge. That’s when I got my phone out. I didn’t knock him out. Everything was just uncalled for. I’ve never had no pilot put no hands on me. Like, I don’t know what you went through before that, I don’t care. But the severity of me just trying to get my bag for my personal belongings became a situation to where the pilot put his hands on me.”

Not only did Brown share a photo he took of the pilot during the ordeal, but he also included a screenshot of the man’s LinkedIn profile.

In his video, he added a brief snippet from the chaos in question, telling the camera that all the other JetBlue employees involved were “nice” and “cool.”

Radar has contacted Quincy’s reps for additional comment.