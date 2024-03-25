[Updated] Diddy Reportedly NOT on Private Jet Tracked in Antigua, Detained for Questioning at Miami Airport [Video] | lovebscott.com

Diddy wasn’t home when Homeland Security raided both his Los Angeles and Miami homes.

Diddy’s exact whereabouts are unclear, but his personal LoveAir LLC Gulfstream 5 jet is being tracked and touched down in Antigua today.

Based on the flight activity, viewed by TMZ, Diddy’s jet has been up and down California between Sunday and Monday — taking off from Sacramento Executive Airport Sunday evening around 5:30 PM PT and landing at Palm Springs Int’l Airport about an hour later.

An hour after that, around 7:30 PM PT, Diddy’s jet took off from Palm Springs yet again and landed at Van Nuys Airport, which is in the L.A. area, about 30 minutes later around 8:00 PM PT. Around 9 AM PT Monday, the jet took off from Van Nuys airport and landed at some point in Antigua.

The plane is currently grounded there, although the flight data has yet to update and register him as having officially landed. In any case, it’s definitely Diddy’s jet … no question.

The only thing that remains unanswered is whether Diddy is on the plane — we don’t have any evidence he is at this point … and we also don’t know what’s happening on the scene.

As we reported … two of Diddy’s homes, in L.A. and MIami, were swarmed by federal law enforcement agencies Monday — and armed officials stormed the properties, taking some people into custody … including his sons Justin and King. Unclear if any arrests took place.

Update: According to multiple sources, Diddy was not on his jet in Antigua. It’s being reported he was detained in Miami.

I have heard now from multiple sources that Diddy was detained in Miami. Detained does not mean arrested and charged. I know other news organizations are trying to chase this down as well. But it is simply not worth stating this as fact until it is confirmed. https://t.co/LCs0dS6Wrr — Yashar Ali ? (@yashar) March 26, 2024

Update #2: Diddy was spotted outside a Customs office at the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport. In video obtained by TMZ taken a few hours after the raids on his home, Diddy can be seen by himself pacing around.

According to eyewitnesses, Diddy was waiting on other people in his party who were also stopped and questioned by federal authorities. He wasn’t in handcuffs nor did he appear to be facing any sort of arrest at the time.

“All we know is he and his crew got stopped at Opa Locka, where we’re told he appeared to be aboard a separate private jet … and that’s when Homeland Security rolled up. While it might seem strange that Diddy wasn’t cuffed, it actually tracks with what we’ve heard about his situation thus far — namely, sources with direct knowledge tell us he is not under arrest at this point. And more importantly, he obviously isn’t on the run either.” We wonder where he was trying to go…