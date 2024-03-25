50 Cent Seems to Regret Flirting with Ex Vivica A. Fox in 2003: 'I Gotta Learn to Shut the F--- Up' | lovebscott.com

50 Cent is having some regrets about flirting — and eventually dating — Vivica A. Fox.

On Sunday, the hip-hop star, 48, shared an Instagram throwback video featuring him winning the award for best new artist at the 2003 BET Awards, where he flirted with the Kill Bill actress, 59, as she sat in the audience.

“I’m just happy to be present with all of these beautiful people in here… I want to thank Vivica Fox for wearing that dress too,” 50 Cent said in the clip, as the camera panned to the actress.

In the post’s caption, he revealed that he wished he would have kept his mouth shut, appearing to reference the pair’s short-lived relationship in 2003.

“I look back ?at some of the s— that I did ?I gotta learn to shut the f— up. Look at that look at end that’s trouble. ? WTF @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi,” 50 Cent wrote alongside the video.

The “In da Club” rapper’s post is the latest in a series of spats over the years between him and his ex.

In 2005, Fox opened up on The Tyra Banks Show about why she felt she’d been painted in the press as the bad guy after the breakup. “No, it wasn’t the press… it was him!” she told Tyra Banks, adding that he’d been accusing her of using their relationship as a publicity stunt.

The “Candy Shop” artist appeared on Banks’ couch years later to reveal that he and Fox had resolved their issues — so much so that Fox appeared as his ex in his music video for “Do You Think About Me.”

In October 2015, Fox resurrected the former couple’s bad blood when she outwardly questioned his sexuality on national television. 50 Cent responded by attacking his ex via social media by sharing unflattering photos, including one of her donning a low-cut dress with the words “really bad boob job!” written over the picture.

After letting the feud go for a while, 50 Cent reignited it in September 2016 when he shared a split photo of a woman with botched plastic surgery and Fox.

By December 2016, his sexuality became a topic on Watch What Happens Live, where Andy Cohen sparked the fire by asking 50 Cent about his ex’s comments about his sexuality.

However, Fox revealed they made peace in January 2017 when they ran into each other and squashed their beef at a New York Knicks’ game.

“Someone has to be the bigger person,” the Empire star told host Wendy Williams on The Wendy Williams Show. “I hated to have beef with him, but I let nobody mess with me. I ain’t no punk. I told him, ‘I will always love you. We’re not meant to be together, but I’ll always have love for you.’”

In 2018, Fox appeared to confirm their beef was over in another appearance on The Wendy Williams Show to discuss her book Every Day, I’m Hustling, which included a section about the “21 Questions” performer.

“Last year there was definitely some misconceptions that were out about our relationship. And at the time I was writing the book, and it was before we made peace. And I just wanted to clarify,” the Two Can Play That Game actress said, referring to the duo’s feuding since they broke up.

She added, “I did not write this book to get into a feud with him. We’re good, and we always will be good.”

Fox said that she was “very much in love with him” and claimed 50 Cent felt the same toward her.

“I think the reason that it’s haunted me for such a long time is I found out later he wanted to propose to me,” she claimed, explaining that he planned to rent out a movie theater to pop the question.

Williams also brought up that Fox stated she was often the one who initiated sex, and the actress wasn’t shy about confirming it.

“I was very attracted to him, still am,” Fox admitted. “See that’s what a grown woman does — she owns it.”

50 Cent quickly responded to the interview on Instagram at the time. “What the f— is going on here?man,” he captioned a photo from the show.

50 clearly still hasn’t learned — some things are better left unsaid.