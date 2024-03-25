Diddy's L.A. and Miami Homes Raided by Homeland Security as Part of Sex Trafficking Investigation | lovebscott.com

Diddy’s Los Angeles-area home, as well as his Miami home on Star Island, were both raided by federal investigators on Monday.

According to law enforcement, Diddy is being investigated by Homeland Security for sex trafficking, domestic violence, and racketeering.

via Rolling Stone:

Helicopters and agents were seen swarming Combs’ Holmby Hills mansion on Monday afternoon, and officials were also present at Combs’ Miami residence. Footage of the scene in Los Angeles appeared to show some men detained and waiting outside the house.



A source tells Rolling Stone four Jane Does and one John Doe already sat for interviews with Southern District of New York investigators for a probe related to alleged sex trafficking, domestic violence and racketeering. More interviews are scheduled, the source said.



“Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available,” a Homeland Security Investigations spokesperson said in a statement. Rolling Stone has contacted Combs for comment.



Douglas Wigdor, who represents Cassie Ventura and a Jane Doe accuser, says in a statement provided to Rolling Stone, “We will always support law enforcement when it seeks to prosecute those that have violated the law. Hopefully, this is the beginning of a process that will hold Mr. Combs responsible for his depraved conduct.”



Attorney Tyrone Blackburn, who represents producer Rodney Jones and Liza Gardner, tells Rolling Stone, “It’s about damn time. Sometimes justice delayed is not justice denied, so long as justice ultimately arrives.”



“The Southern District of New York is one of the most prestigious in the country. If they’re bringing a case against him, Diddy has a lot to worry about,” former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani tells Rolling Stone. “He is in a world of hurt right now.”



R&B singer Cassie filed a bombshell complaint against Combs on Nov. 16 alleging he subjected her to vicious beatings, sex trafficking, and rape. In her 35-page filing that started with a bright red “trigger warning,” Cassie claimed Combs punched, kicked, and “stomped” on her and forced her to have drug-fueled intercourse with male sex workers during arrangements he dubbed “freak offs.” In a statement, Combs’ lawyer said the lawsuit was a financial shakedown “riddled with baseless and outrageous lies.” (Diddy reached a private settlement with Cassie one day later.)



One week later, as New York’s Adult Survivors Act was set to expire, two more women stepped forward on Thanksgiving Day with similarly disturbing claims against Combs. The second accuser alleged Combs drugged and sexually assaulted her when she was a Syracuse University student in 1991. The woman claimed Combs filmed the incident and showed the video to others in an act described as “revenge porn.” Through a rep, Combs denied the allegation. “This last-minute lawsuit is an example of how a well-intentioned law can be turned on its head. (This) 32-year-old story is made up and not credible. Mr. Combs never assaulted her, and she implicates companies that did not exist. This is purely a money grab and nothing more,” the spokesperson said.



The third lawsuit alleged Combs and singer-songwriter Aaron Hall took turns raping a plaintiff and her friend following an Uptown Records event in 1990. The plaintiff, who’s now suing under her real name, Liza Gardner, said in the suit she was 16 years old at the time of the alleged assault. She further claimed that a day later, Combs turned “irate and began assaulting and choking” her until she almost “passed out” because he was worried she might divulge what happened. “These are fabricated claims falsely alleging misconduct from over 30 years ago and filed at the last minute,” a Combs spokesperson said of Gardner’s lawsuit. “This is nothing but a money grab.”



In early December, a fourth accuser alleged Combs’ former Bad Boy president Harve Pierre and a third man gang raped her at Combs’ New York recording studio in 2003 when she was 17 years old. In late February, music producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones filed a lawsuit accusing Combs of sexual assault, harassment, and not compensating him for work on the Grammy-nominated The Love Album.



Combs has denied any wrongdoing in each case. Still, he stepped down from the chairmanship of his Revolt TV media company last year as more than a dozen companies fled his e-commerce platform. In January, liquor giant Diageo cut him loose in a private settlement under which Combs will no longer be a joint owner of the tequila brand DeLeón or have any ties to Cîroc vodka.

Diddy was not home during the raid, however his sons Christian and Justin Combs were photographed in handcuffs as police carried out the raid in Los Angeles.