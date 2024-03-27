Diddy’s Lawyer Speaks Out After Mogul’s Homes Raided in Sex Trafficking Investigation: ‘Witch Hunt Based on Meritless Accusations’ | lovebscott.com

Following the raid of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Los Angeles and Miami homes this past Monday (March 26), Combs’ team has broken their silence.

via: Variety

In a statement, his attorney Aaron Dyer characterized the searches by investigators with the Department of Homeland Security as an “unprecedented ambush” and a “witch hunt.”

“Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences,” Dyer wrote. “There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated. Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities. Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way. This unprecedented ambush — paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence — leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits. There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”

On Monday, Homeland Security Investigations confirmed their search and seizure via a statement. “Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners,” the agency stated.

The artist and entrepreneur faces a number of lawsuits stemming from sexual assault allegations. The accusations began when R&B singer Cassie, who dated Combs for years, filed a suit on Nov. 16. The suit claimed Combs had been combative towards her throughout their relationship. She described him as a “serial domestic abuser, who would regularly beat and kick Ms. Ventura.” The following day, the two parties settled the lawsuit on what they described as amicable terms.

Following those allegations, Combs resigned as chairman of Revolt, and his Hulu reality show was subsequently canceled.

Another lawsuit, filed in December, alleged that Combs had gang-raped a 17-year-old girl in 2003. The plaintiff, identified as Jane Doe, accused Combs of plying her with drugs and alcohol at his New York studio and then raping her along with two associates. The suit accused Combs of a “sex trafficking scheme,” in which Jane Doe was flown by private jet from her home in Michigan to New York.