Diddy's LA Home Raided by Homeland Security | lovebscott.com

Diddy is in the crosshairs of law enforcement on both coasts of America.

via: Fox 26

The Los Angeles home of Sean “Diddy” Combs was raided by Homeland Security Monday in connection with a federal sex trafficking investigation, officials said.

The federal raid occurred in the lavish Holmby Hills. Investigators said the music mogul’s Miami home was also raided Monday.

Last year, R&B singer Cassie, also known as Casandra Ventura, dropped a bombshell lawsuit in a New York federal court against the Bad Boy mogul. The two dated between 2005 and 2018. The lawsuit detailed several eyebrow-raising allegations that detailed years of alleged abuse. The two then settled a settlement the next day.

That was just the beginning.

Just a week later, two more women came forward and accused the hip-hop mogul of sexual abuse in a separate lawsuit.

Both of those lawsuits were filed in Nov. 2023 on the eve of the expiration of the Adult Survivors Act, a New York law permitting victims of sexual abuse a one-year window to file civil action regardless of the statute of limitations.

The filings detail acts of sexual assault, beatings and forced drugging allegedly committed in the early 1990s by Combs, then a talent director, party promoter and rising figure in New York City’s hip-hop community.

One of the accusers, Joi Dickerson, said she was a 19-year-old student at Syracuse University when she agreed to meet Combs at a restaurant in Harlem in 1991. After their date, Combs “intentionally drugged” her, then brought her home and sexually assaulted her, according to the filing.

Without her knowledge, Combs videotaped the assault and later shared it with several friends in the music industry, the suit alleges. The public exposure sent Dickerson into a “tailspin,” contributing to severe depression that landed her in the hospital and forced her to drop out of college.

Fast-forward to Feb. 2024, Combs faced another lawsuit filed by a male music producer.

The suit, filed in federal court in New York, accused Combs of repeated instances of unsolicited groping and sexual touching. It also says the man had to work in a bathroom while Combs showered and walked around naked.

A lawyer for Combs called the events described in the lawsuit “pure fiction.”

“We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies,” said Combs attorney Shawn Holley said in response.”We will address these outlandish allegations in court and take all appropriate action against those who make them,” she added.