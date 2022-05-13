Diddy Supports Morgan Wallen and Travis Scott: ‘I’m Uncanceling the Canceled’ [Video]

Diddy plans to use his 2022 Billboard Music Awards hosting and executive producer roles to spread “love and forgiveness” around some men who a lot of people don’t really rock with right now.

via NYP:

The entertainment mogul, 52, backed the show’s decision to include rapper Travis Scott and country singer Morgan Wallen in its star-studded performance lineup.

In fact, Diddy “demanded” that Scott perform.

“I said, ‘My brother Travis Scott has to perform’ … And NBC said yes,” Diddy said in an Instagram video.

“As a musical family, none of us are saints; none of us are without things that happen to them in life,” he said in a Billboard interview.

“So one of the things I’m doing directly is uncanceling the canceled. That’s breaking news because people haven’t been about uncanceling. But canceling is a trend that needs to stop,” he said of the popular Gen Z trend.

“Travis went through a tragedy; Morgan [used the N-word] while talking to his boy,” the self-proclaimed “Primetime Puff” reminded readers. “People make mistakes. Now we’re moving on with love and respect for everybody that was hurt or affected. It’s time to forgive.”

“To have Morgan and Travis be able to come back and touch the stage again with the mindset of getting a second chance at life. Everybody in the room is getting a second chance at life, you know, because we’re back inside with no masks on. We need love and I’m excited about celebrating that.”

Both Scott’s and Wallen’s careers took a hit in 2021.

Video recorded by a neighbor of Wallen, who is white, drunkenly yelling the slur went viral in February. While coverage of the incident seemingly helped his digital album and song sales, according to NBC, radio stations banned his songs and Big Loud Records suspended his deal “indefinitely.”

The “Wasted on You” singer, 29, was dropped from streaming services and deemed ineligible for the Academy of Country Music and Country Music Television Awards.

He finally apologized for the comment on Instagram and admitted the word came from a “72-hour bender.” He attended rehab, took months off from performing and apologized again on “Good Morning America,”but couldn’t shake the effects of the incident.

Travis…can work his way back to forgiveness. Morgan? Not so much. Watch Diddy’s video below.

