Diddy Sued by Woman Who Claims He Sexually Assaulted Her After Tupac Murder Comment

Diddy used a TV remote to rape a woman as payback for her telling him she believed he had something to do with Tupac Shakur’s murder … at least according to a new lawsuit.

Combs is accused of sexual assault and battery, abuse, false imprisonment and kidnapping of a “California resident” back in March 2018, according to the suit filed in Northern California federal court on Tuesday.

The lawsuit claims the rapper, with the help of several unknown accomplices, used a TV remote to rape the accuser, Ashley Parham.

Parham had allegedly virtually met Combs during a Facetime call started by a man she had met outside a bar in Feb. 2018 in an attempt “to impress people with his famous friend,” according to court papers.

Parham shared she wasn’t impressed with the man knowing Combs as she believed “Diddy” had something to do with Tupac’s murder.

Combs reportedly heard the remark and said she would “pay” for her statement and “overall dismissal of Defendant Diddy,” the filing states.

On March 23, 2018, Parham was invited to the man’s house in Orinda, CA. to help with his cancer medication, which he used “to set her up” to be allegedly assaulted by Combs, according to the suit.

Combs approached Parham with a knife, held it to her face and threatened to give her a “Glasgow smile,” the suit alleges, referring to large cuts to both sides of the mouth.

Among the several defendants named in the suit is Kristina Khorram, Combs’ alleged “manipulator in chief” who allegedly called off the rapper’s knife advancement — saying the “Glasgow smile” would be a turn off to potential clients they could “sell” Parham to, the suit alleges.

Khorram is accused of assisting Combs’ predatory behavior by setting up Parham “to be sexually assaulted and raped by Defendant Diddy as well as assisting in covering up the crime thereafter.”

Combs allegedly proceeded to squirt a bottle of oil/lubricant all over Parham’s body as she had her clothes removed by the rapper and the man she met at the bar, the court papers state.

He then allegedly began “violently raping” Parham with the television remote, threatening her by saying her life was in his hands and he could “take her” and never be seen again.

She alleges she was then raped by three of the four men inside the apartment before “Diddy” left and instructed the fourth man to do the same, but not before “John Doe 1” used Parham’s body like a “slip and slide.”

Khorram returned to an immobile Parham and forced her to swallow an unknown pill, according to the suit.

After the alleged assault, Parham was treated at a hospital and had a rape kit performed.

During the subsequent investigation, Parham alleges she initially told the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office she had been raped by Combs but claims it was “ignored” by authorities.

She didn’t provide Combs’ name in follow-up statements and reports filed with Walnut Creek Police and the Orinda Police Department, the suit states.

Parham said she left the rapper’s name out fearing “she would be ignored … and/or would be further harmed by Defendant Diddy if he discovered she named him to police.”

She claimed elsewhere in the suit that Combs had tried to offer her money to stay quiet and not report the alleged rape.

She is suing Combs, Khorram and several other defendants and seeking $50 million in damages and a jury trial.

via: NY Post