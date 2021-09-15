Diddy Responds After Jermaine Dupri Challenges Him to a Verzuz Battle [Photos + Video]

Following Ja Rule and Fat Joe’s Verzuz battle at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater, Jermaine Dupri took to Twitter to tell Diddy that he’ll “need some training for me,” seemingly challenging him to go hit-for-hit in the popular series.

On Twitter, Jermaine Dupri revealed he was in the live audience at the venue watching Fat Joe and Ja Rule face off. The battle clearly inspired him to plot his own Verzuz showdown, and the mega-producer called Diddy up to the plate.

“Somebody let Diddy know I’m [at the Madison Square Garden] right now!” he tweeted. “And he gon need some training for me.”

Diddy quickly caught wind of the challenge and commented on Dupri’s tweet.

“Beloved you my ni**a but your arms too short to box with God!!!” he wrote late Monday night. “You ain’t got enough hits. I’ll smash you with just Biggie n Mary [J. Blige]. But I do have the upmost [sic] respect on you as a musical legend.”

He added, “[Dr.] Dre the only one [who] can get in the ring w me.”

While watching Fat Joe and Ja Rule’s battle via Instagram, Diddy also commented, “Only person I would do [a battle with] is Dre.”

This isn’t the first time Dupri has challenged Diddy to a Verzuz battle and it’s also not the first time the REVOLT chairman has said he wants to go up against Dr. Dre. Back in March, Verzuz co-founder Swizz Beatz revealed on “The Breakfast Club” that the two hip hop heavyweights were actually set to face off. However, Swizz said, Dre ultimately backed out after seeing the technical issues that plagued Teddy Riley and Babyface’s Verzuz.

“When Dr. Dre wasn’t feeling the sound from Teddy Riley and Babyface, that hurt our heart,” Swizz said at the time. He was supposed to come at the end and announce that he was gon’ do Verzuz that night… He got on the phone [and] he was like, ‘Man, I can’t be a part of nothing that sound like that. My legacy is quality.’ I was like, ‘Oh, we just lost Dre’… that one felt pretty crazy.”

However, last April, Diddy said on the “Fat Joe Show” that he and Dre were “definitely talking” about squaring up. See Diddy’s latest comments on Twitter below.

Speaking of Dre and Verzuz, Swizz Beatz recently revealed that the Compton-born artist was set to do one but backed out at the last minute.

