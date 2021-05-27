Diddy Posts Throwback Pic with Jennifer Lopez Amid Ben Affleck Reunion [Photo]

Sean “Diddy” Combs has entered the Bennifer conversation.

via: Page Six

On Thursday, Sean “Diddy” Combs posted a throwback photo of himself and Jennifer Lopez from when they dated amid the ongoing rollout of Bennifer 2.0.

“#tbt,” the 51-year-old music mogul captioned the 2000 picture of him holding hands with Lopez, 51.

Several people in the comments took the post as a sign that Diddy may be trying to swoop J.Lo out of the back-at-the-gym arms of Ben Affleck.

“Go get your girl Brother Love!!!!!!” DJ Holiday commented. “She yours.”

Another wrote, “Bye Ben.”

Others couldn’t help but call out the shadiness of Diddy’s post, writing, “Stirring the pot we see!” and “Oh this is messy ??.”

Lopez and Combs dated from September 1999 to February 2001. The same year they split, Lopez met Affleck, 48, while filming “Gigli” and the pair were engaged by November 2002.

Nearly two decades and several relationships later, Bennifer have apparently rekindled their romance.

The seemingly on-again pair were first spotted hanging out together in California just weeks after Lopez broke off her engagement with Alex Rodriguez. They then spent a short getaway together in Montana, and most recently stayed together at a private residence in Miami for a few days.

Although Lopez and Affleck appear to be going strong — with a source saying the two were “affectionate and looking very much in love” during their Miami gym outing — the “Let’s Get Loud” singer has always maintained that she has a lot of love for Diddy, too.

In 2014, Combs gushed over Lopez’s assets, calling her backside a “work of art” after the release of her “Booty” video. The “Selena” star replied at the time, diplomatically, “I love that he can be so supportive of me so many years later and there’s still so much mutual respect, admiration and love there.”

In 2020, amid the pandemic, the friendly exes also reunited for a COVID-19 fundraiser with A-Rod present.

During the livestream, Combs dedicated Elvis Crespo’s “Suavemente” to Lopez, prompting the pair to start salsa dancing on camera.

Lopez, who is of Puerto Rican descent, told her ex-lover, “I probably taught you that.”

A rep for Diddy did not immediately return our request for comment.

Diddy want that old thing back?