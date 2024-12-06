Diddy Lawsuit Accuser Revealed as Anna Kane, Ex-Wife of NHL Star Evander Kane

BY: Walker Published 13 mins ago

The ex-wife of Edmonton Oilers Evander Kane is named as the plaintiff in an amended complaint filed in an assault case against Diddy filed in Federal District Court in Manhattan.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, one of the Jane Does suing Diddy for sexual assault was ordered to reveal her identity if she wanted to continue her lawsuit … and now we’ve learned the woman suing is Anna Kane, who used to be married to NHL star Evander Kane.

Anna amended her lawsuit to include her government name. As we already told you, she claims she was just 17 years old and still in high school when Diddy, and others, gang-raped her.

In a statement through her attorney Doug Wigdor, Anna tells TMZ … “I had hoped to use a pseudonym in pursuing justice for what happened to me as a teenager. Defendants’ demand that I use my name was an attempt to intimidate me, but I am not intimidated. I am prepared to proceed and hold accountable those who have harmed me.”

In her lawsuit, Anna claims she met Bad Boy Entertainment President Harve Pierre way back in 2003 in the Detroit area, where Pierre allegedly called her “hot,” dropped Diddy’s name, and invited her to jump on a private jet to go meet the music mogul.

Anna claims she was a 17-year-old, still in the 11th grade, when this meeting happened. She says she accepted the invitation and ended up in the Big Apple, where she met Diddy in a recording studio. She claims Diddy and others plied her with drugs and alcohol before sexually assaulting her.

Her lawsuit includes photos of the alleged studio meeting … and she says she’s the girl with the blurred face.

Anna claims during the meeting Diddy took her into a bathroom, where he penetrated her from behind as she was bent over a sink … and she says she didn’t consent to having sex.

For his part, Diddy has denied the allegations.

