Diddy and Kim Porter’s Kids Release Statement: ‘We Have Seen So Many False and Hurtful Rumors Circulating About Our Parents’

BY: Denver Sean

Published 14 mins ago

Diddy’s four children with Kim Porter are speaking out in the wake of the bevy of allegations against their father.

In a statement shared via Instagram attributed to Quincy Brown, Christian Combs, and twins Jessie & D’Lila, the kids ask the public ‘respect’ their mother so that she may rest in peace.

It also says that Kim never wrote a book manuscript and that anyone claiming to have one is ‘misrepresenting themselves.’

If you’ve been keeping up, a man claiming to gotten his hands on a flash drive full of Kim Porter’s diary entries recently published them in a book.

“ADDITIONALLY, PLEASE UNDERSTAND THAT ANY SO-CALLED ‘FRIEND’ SPEAKING ON BEHALF OF OUR MOM OR HER FAMILY IS NOT A FRIEND. NOR DO THEY HAVE HER BEST INTERESTS AT HEART,” the statement reads.

You can read the statement in full below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Quincy (@quincy)

