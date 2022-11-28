Diddy Gives Moving Speech at DJ Khaled’s 47th Birthday Party [Video]

Diddy gave DJ Khaled his well-deserved flowers at his 47th birthday extravaganza.

via: Complex

On a stage in what appeared to be Khaled’s backyard, Diddy delivered the speech to a small crowd in a clip that’s interspersed with the God Did artist dancing and getting smothered in champagne. “For real Khaled, I was trying to think about what I was going to say when I was giving you a toast and I was just like you’re one of the best friends a person can have,” Diddy said. “Your level of loyalty, your level of light, your fearlessness, your positive energy.”

Diddy described Khaled as “so lovable,” and made it clear how much he appreciates their friendship. “I appreciate you loving me as a friend. You was king down here in Miami and look at you now. God did,” Diddy continued. “Khaled means immortal and I have to say the only thing to survive is the songs. The songs will survive. Your songs, your hits, and your talent will live on forever. Happy Birthday DJ Khaled make some noise!”

Diddy isn’t the only one of Khaled’s friends to make headlines in celebration of his 47th birthday. Drake blessed him with four luxury Toto toilets, which Khaled said is potentially one of the “best gifts” he’s ever received. “Everybody knows, when you sit down and do the theory, that’s when you meditate and reflect on life,” he said. “So when you sit down and do the theory, ideas be coming. Some of my best ideas come from me taking a theory.

Check out DIddy’s speech at Khaled’s party above.