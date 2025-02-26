Home > NEWS

Diddy Claims Tony Buzbee Improperly Filed 22 Lawsuits, Wants Judge to Block Him

BY: Walker

Published 7 hours ago

Diddy says his legal archenemy, attorney Tony Buzbee, has no business filing lawsuits against him in at least one federal court … and he wants a judge to shut him down now.

In a new motion filed Tuesday, Combs’ lawyers opposed attorney Tony Buzbee’s request to represent a client in the Southern District of New York despite not being licensed there, also known as “pro hac vice admission.”

Buzbee, who is based in Texas, has become the public face of the civil side of Combs’ legal woes. Representing a slate of alleged victims, many of them unnamed, he has opted for bold tactics like providing a 1-800 number for potential clients to come forward and holding a press conference detailing what he alleged is a pattern of abuse by Combs left unchecked over decades.

Advertisement

“In our collective decades of practice, undersigned counsel have never opposed a pro hac vice application, and we do not do so lightly here,” the filing reads. “But Buzbee’s egregious misconduct warrants denial of the privilege of appearing in this district.”

USA TODAY has reached out to Buzbee for comment.

The filing cites Buzbee’s numerous pending civil suits in the Southern District of New York, where, Combs’ legal team argues, he failed to disclose he had not yet received permission to represent his clients.

The filing from Combs’ team cites a recent case brought by Buzbee that also ensnared rapper Jay-Z. The suit, which has since been dropped “with prejudice,” accused both Combs and Jay-Z of raping a teenager in 2000.

Advertisement

After the civil suit was dropped, Combs’ team, which often directed ire at Buzbee, told USA TODAY the “complete dismissal without a settlement by the 1-800 attorney is yet another confirmation that these lawsuits are built on falsehoods, not facts.” Buzbee declined to comment to USA TODAY at the time.

via: USA Today

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

‘New COVID’ Alert: Global Health Chiefs Reportedly in Crisis Mode Again Over New Mystery Virus That Has Already Killed 50 and How it Could Be Heading For U.S.

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Atlanta Judge Orders Jewelry Confiscated During 2022 Raid Of Young Thug’s Home Be Returned

By: Walker
NEWS

Matthew Perry Was Given 27 Shots of Ketamine Before Death, New Documentary Claims

By: Walker
NEWS

Shocking Details of Slain Fire Chief’s Murder Revealed, Reportedly Begged Wife Not to Let Her Die

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Michelle Trachtenberg, Former Gossip Girl and Buffy the Vampire Slayer Star, Dead at 39

By: Walker
NEWS

Birdman Appears to Nod Off Midway Through Hot Boys Show

By: Walker
NEWS

Jesus Guerrero’s Family Thanks Kylie Jenner for Covering Hairstylist’s Funeral Expenses

By: Walker
CELEBRITY

Lambs Unite! Mariah Carey Has Been Announced as a 2025 Brighton Pride Co-Headliner

By: DM
NEWS

‘RHOP’s Karen Huger Sentenced to 1 Year in Jail in DUI Case

By: Walker
NEWS

President Donald Trump Says Eagles Will Be Invited to White House After Super Bowl Win

By: Walker