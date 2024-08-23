The 4-1-1 on Jools Lebron's 'Demure' TikTok Trend Taking Over the Internet

Do you see how beauty influencer Jools Lebron has commanded our social media timelines with her “demure” TikTok trend? Very mindful, very much in her bag!

If you didn’t know, in early August, the transgender woman skyrocketed to international stardom when she took to the Chinese-based platform with a now-viral video captioned “How to be demure and modest, and respectful at the workplace.”

In the 38-second clip, currently sitting at over 40 million views, Lebron can be seen rocking a natural makeup beat as she lets the girlies in on how she remains put together at all times–even on the job.

“You see how I do my makeup for work? Very demure, very mindful. I don’t come to work with a green, cut crease. I don’t look like a clown when I go to work. I don’t do too much; I’m very mindful while I’m at work,” she sarcastically jokes in the short-form recording. “See how I look very presentable? The way I came to the interview is the way I go to the job! A lot of you girls go to the interview looking like Marge Simpson and go to the job looking like Patty and Selma. Not demure!”

Following the widespread acclaim, a stunned Lebron, who lives in Chicago, shared her sentiments on how rapidly things had taken off since she uploaded the online phenomenon on Aug. 5.

“Everyone keeps asking me, like, how I feel about what’s going on. I feel so overwhelmed,” she admitted through happy tears on the app. “I feel so grateful–don’t get me wrong–but everything’s happening so fast. Like, I just landed in L.A., and I’m just, like, so overwhelmed. I had so much to do as soon as I got here. Oh, God! But I’m living my f*cking dream, b*tch!”

Since Lebron’s newfound fame, she’s amassed nearly 2 million followers on TikTok and has averaged around half a million views (if not more) on all her succeeding content. The proclaimed diva has kept her fans up-to-date as she’s been cutesy-ing her way from “Jimmy Kimmel Live” with the legendary RuPaul to Netflix studios.

The Controversies Surrounding Jools Lebron’s “Demure” TikTok Trend

From Peaches Monroe’s 2014 “on fleek” era on Vine and Yung Miami’s “flewed out” craze in 2018 to the latest “diabolical” surge, the virtual streets have long been known to take a word and run with it — literally, be it old or new. However, these days, Lebron’s “demure” movement is at the forefront of the cyber world.

So, what does “demure” actually mean? According to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, the saying originated (almost) seven centuries ago and refers to someone who’s “affectedly modest, reserved, or serious.” Although it’s clear that Lebron didn’t exactly create the term, most could credit her for popularizing it in 2024.

You may recall hearing “The Nanny” star Fran Drescher cite it in an episode of the ’90s series, which recently made waves throughout TikTok’s hashtags on how it came about. But… we’re uncertain if that’s the motivation behind Lebron’s celebrated statement.

When “Jimmy Kimmel Live” guest host RuPaul asked what inspired the usage on Aug. 19, Lebron offered during her show appearance, “Well, um, apparently, the trauma that comes from working a retail job gets enough to you that you start saying ‘demure’ on the internet.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Kimmel Live (@jimmykimmellive)

In an interview with CBS Mornings, Lebron also said it was meant to be a light-hearted way of building awareness of self-presentation. Unfortunately, though, not long after she rose to pop-culture prominence, another TikToker (seemingly) known as ‘Trap Selyna’ accused Lebron of stealing the idea from her.

Selyna posted alleged receipts of her coining the phrase in 2022, alluding that there were similar aesthetics in Lebron’s and hers. Other creators have spoken out (additionally) and expressed their disdain for the recognition that Lebron has gotten, even though she’s not responsible for the word’s creation.

Still, “Miss Demure” continues to prevail as more celebrities have joined the #DemureTrain. Jennifer Lopez hopped on the trend to promote her cocktail line, Delola.

“See how I do this when I drink from the bottle? Very demure, very mindful,” the 55-year-old gushed in an Instagram reel. “I don’t just chug it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

Khloé Kardashian , RuPaul, Lindsey Lohan, and even Jamie Lee Curtis have been among the latest to fellow Lebron’s noteworthy wave.

Will you be partaking in the “demure” TikTok trend? Comment below!