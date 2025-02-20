Delta Offering $30,000 to Passengers Who Were on Plane That Crash-Landed in Toronto

BY: Walker Published 4 hours ago

Delta Air Lines says it is offering $30,000 to passengers who were aboard a flight from Minneapolis that crashed and flipped upside down while landing in Toronto on Monday.

It was not immediately clear how passengers can claim their money, but if all 76 passengers take Delta up on its offer, it will have to fork over nearly $2.3 million in total.

Delta Care Team representatives are telling customers that the offer “has no strings attached and does not affect rights,” a Delta spokesperson said.

Delta Flight 4819, which was arriving at Toronto Pearson International Airport from Minneapolis, burst into flames upon landing and flipped upside down on the runway at around 2:15 p.m. Monday.

The CRJ-900 was carrying 76 passengers and four crew members who were left dangling from their seat belts when the smoking plane came to a stop.

There were no deaths, but 21 people were injured and taken to local hospitals. Airport President and CEO Deborah Flint said none of the injuries were life-threatening.

As of Wednesday morning, all but one of the injured passengers had been released from the hospital, Delta said.

Weather conditions at Toronto Pearson International Airport were clear Monday, Flint said, although wind gusts up to 40 mph were reported at the time of the crash. Two storms dumped nearly 2 feet of snow on the airport in the days leading up to the crash, but no snow was reported on radar at the time of the accident.

Flint warned against speculation and declined to answer questions about the conditions of the runway.

The cause of the crash remains unclear. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating, with assistance from the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board, officials have said.

via: NBC News

