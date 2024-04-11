Deion Sanders on Daughter's Pregnancy With Jacquees: 'Haven't Digested That Whole Thing Yet' | lovebscott.com

Deion Sanders is a dad of five — and now, he’s a soon-to-be grandpa!

While Deion Sanders isn’t completely thrilled about becoming a grandfather, he’s shown full support for his eldest daughter, Deiondra. The 31-year-old is expecting her first child with R&B singer, Jacquees.

In a recent chat with People, Sanders admitted that he hasn’t “fully digested” the news of his upcoming grandchild, but expressed pride for Deiondra reaching a pivotal life stage.

“I haven’t digested that whole thing yet,” the Colorado Buffaloes head coach confessed, adding that “not one thing” excites him about grandparenthood.

“I’m proud of my baby that she’s at least waited until her thirties to give me this gift of life,” he continued. “I’m happy about that, but I want to make sure she’s straight emotionally and psychologically as well.”

Deiondra and Jacquees currently seem to be in good spirits about the soon-to-be birth of their first child, which was announced last month in an Instagram reel. In the post, Deiondra shared that after previously having health complications, she’s giving birth to “give hope to all the other women that may be in my situation.”

“Even though this was not planned nor expected, this is still something God allowed to happen. I’m not having my baby to keep a man. I am having my baby for all the times I was told I wouldn’t be able to,” she wrote.