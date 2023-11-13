DDG Seemingly Confirms Halle Bailey Pregnancy Rumors With Accidental Snapchat Post [Video]

DDG’s Snapchat antics may have just confirmed what we all knew to be true.

While Halle Bailey hasn’t confirmed her pregnancy, eagle-eyed fans noticed in a few of the rapper’s latest videos that she’s definitely sporting a baby bump.

via Hip Hop DX:

The young couple is currently on vacation, and DDG has been taking videos and posting them to social media. Mostly, he placed these photos on Snapchat. Well, unfortunately for DDG, he seemingly made a pretty grave error today. In the tweets below, you can see some slowed-down videos from these Snapchat posts. As some are saying, Halle Bailey clearly looks pregnant in them.

The couple has yet to comment on what went down here. Overall, it seems unlikely that they will. After all, they have remained completely silent on the pregnancy rumors up until this point. However, one could make the argument that they actually have no choice but to speak out now. Either way this has all made for a very interesting and unique saga. Halle Bailey continues to grow her superstardom, and it has many wanting to know exactly what is going on. Hopefully, some clarity will be provided soon.

At this point they should just go ahead and make the announcement.

Halle Bailey is pregnant with ddg baby. Lmaooo pic.twitter.com/lJIUlZFJuf — amangel (@angelnetmairi) November 13, 2023