DDG Criticized For Holding Baby Halo In 'Scary' Way | lovebscott.com

DDG, born Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., and Halle Bailey welcomed their son Halo at the end of 2023.

via: HipHopDX

The YouTuber-turned-rapper posted a picture on X of him holding his recently born son, Halo, in a seemingly unconventional way with one hand, down by his hip.

He also posted a picture of him holding the child in a more conventional fashion along with the caption: “How y’all gon tell me how to hold my baby [crying face emoji] we chillin.”

DDG received much criticism online, with one person saying: “Just a little scary is all.”

Another urged him to “hold that baby right.”

There were also plenty of jokes over the picture, with one reply saying: “Bro holding the baby like a basketball” and another saying: “Holding bro like a pile of books.”

Others defended DDG from the criticism, with one person commenting: “His body is supported idk what they trippin about. not the first time I’ve seen this won’t be the last.”

how y’all gon tell me how to hold my baby ? we chillin pic.twitter.com/EuunBeJPBG — DDG (@PontiacMadeDDG) March 7, 2024

The picture appeared to be promo for DDG’s new song “Shoot Up Your Block” as the accompanying music video is mostly comprised of footage of him with his son.

The Michigan native and Halle Bailey welcomed Halo on January 7.

At the time, the rapper celebrated the news on social media by writing: “My biggest blessing by far [baby emoji, heart emoji] son.. never been so in love [holding back tears emoji] baby halo.”

He also said watching Bailey give birth gave him a “newfound respect” for women.

“I wouldn’t have chose no other person in the world to have a child with,” he said. “We learning. She’s a great mom. It’s crazy, she’s amazing.”

The 26-year-old also admitted that he couldn’t resist watching the birth of their son: “I seen him come out. I watched the whole thing. I was honestly scared ’cause I was like, ‘Man, I don’t really want to see this.’

“But I’m like, ‘Damn, at the same time, I don’t plan on having a million kids … I’m probably not gon’ see this again.’ So I went down there and I looked, and it was the craziest shit I ever seen in my life, bro.”

He added: “I have a newfound respect for women. As a dude, we really got it easy. I couldn’t imagine pushing a baby out of my P.O.”