Home > NEWS

DDG Claims Halle Bailey Is Not Allowing Him to See His Son

BY: Walker

Published 16 minutes ago

DDG is accusing Halle Bailey of keeping their son from him.

The rapper, born Daryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., slammed Halle recently when he claimed he’s not allowed to see his son, Halo.

DDG first brought up the alleged situation on Friday when he posted to X … “been fighting to see my son for months now… shoutout to all the Dads who try their best to be there. this s*** sucks.” He eventually scrubbed that post from his account.

Advertisement

Not long after, DDG hopped on a stream to explain that he had been trying to handle the alleged situation quietly … but he was too frustrated now and wanted to vent publicly.

“I really feel like I’m a f***ing nanny at this point. The nanny has been able to have my son more than me. And I don’t even know the nanny name. Like, it’s just not fair bro. So I have to come on here and I gotta do this s***,” DDG told viewers.

Advertisement

Taking the situation to court is a real possibility, DDG said, adding he’s keeping track of the days that go by without seeing his boy.

According to DDG, if he and Halle are not on “perfect terms,” then she uses co-partnering as a weapon.

During better times … the couple celebrated Halo’s 1st birthday in December … after the couple broke up in October.

We’ve reached out to Halle for her side … so far, no word back.

Advertisement

via: TMZ

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Doechii Calling “A Straight Man” A Dating Red Flag Has Social Media In Shambles

By: Walker
NEWS

John Goodman, 72, Suffers ‘Hip Injury’ While Filming New Movie Opposite Tom Cruise in England

By: Walker
NEWS

Kamala Harris Reportedly Considering Running For California Governor

By: Walker
NEWS

Big Sean Claims Beyoncé Called ‘I Don’t F–k With You’ ‘A Little Disrespectful’ & Suggested Nicki Minaj Feature

By: Walker
NEWS

Ne-Yo Says His Poly Relationship Is More Than “Sex,” Also Serves As “Community” For His 7 Kids

By: Walker
NEWS

Feds Hit Diddy With Forced Labor Claims In Sex Trafficking Case; Reject Move By Rapper To Suppress Digital Evidence

By: Walker
NEWS

Brandi Glanville Says Face Has ‘Literally Melted Away,’ Disfigurement is ‘Worse Than Ever’: ‘I’m F–king Miserable’

By: Walker
NEWS

Wendy Williams Wants to Hire Famed Lawyer Joe Tacopina to End Guardianship

By: Walker
NEWS

Gene Hackman Died From Alzheimer’s & Severe Heart Disease After His Wife Died Several Days Before

By: Walker
NEWS

‘With Love, Meghan’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

By: Walker