DC Young Fly Says Chris Tucker Told Him He’d Return for Another ‘Friday’ Film if Fly Played His Son [Photo + Video]

Social media-born comedian DC Young Fly is making some bold claims about the fate of the purported “Friday” reboot.

While joining Shannon Sharpe’s show Club Shay Shay, Young Fly revealed that Friday co-star Chris Tucker would only be willing to return to the franchise if the comedian signed on to play the son of his beloved character, Smokey.

“Chris Tucker out his mouth told me…literally this year…He said if I play his son, he’ll be in the movie,” DC Young Fly explained in the clip above. “I promise you, out his mouth, this is what he said to me. He said: If you play my son, I’ll be in the movie.”

And just in case anyone thought he was exaggerating, Young Fly doubled down on these comments by reposting the episode clip to his Instagram and adding more to his comments.

“OG @christucker told me himselffff he would play my daddy if I b his son in The Last Friday no Kap !!!!!! Whoever see this the people want it .. we getting old @clubshayshay and @shannonsharpe84 legooooooo #NoDayzOff,” he wrote in the caption.

Tucker was noticeably absent in the Friday sequel, Next Friday, because of “religious reasons” that stopped him from wanting to play Smokey. Rumors of the fabled Last Friday film have been circulating for several years now. Cube said last year that Warner Bros. has refused to make more installments of the popular franchise, despite the script for Last Friday reportedly being finished in 2019.

“#Freefriday from the jaws of Warner Bros. who refuses to make more sequels,” Ice Cube wrote in the caption of a recent IG post.. “They have hi-jacked the happiness of the culture.”

Hopefully Tucker’s supposed interest in returning to the franchise is a sign of good things to come.