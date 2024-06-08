Daytime Emmys: ‘General Hospital’ Wins For Outstanding Drama; ‘The Kelly Clarkson’ Show Wins For Fourth Consecutive Year | lovebscott.com

The 2024 Daytime Emmys gathered TV’s favorite soap stars and daytime hosts in Los Angeles to celebrate their work over the past year.

“General Hospital” led night one of the 51st annual Daytime Emmy Awards, winning four prizes — including the outstanding daytime drama Emmy. “General Hospital” won the top daytime drama award for the fourth year in a row.

“GH” took an early lead as proceedings got underway, including writing, directing and supporting actor performance in a daytime drama series (Robert Gossett as Marshall Ashford). While accepting the honor for daytime drama directing, the show’s team paid tribute to Johnny Wactor, the former “GH” performer who was recently killed.

Besides Gossett from “GH,” daytime acting awards were spread out among several shows, with CBS’ “The Young and the Restless” winning two — for lead actress (Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers) and supporting actress (Courtney Hope as Sally Spectra). CBS’ “The Bold and the Beautiful” won the drama actor for Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester, who also won last year.

In the daytime talk race, the syndicated “The Kelly Clarkson Show” scored its fourth consecutive win. Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa from “Live with Kelly and Mark” won for talk host.

This is the second year in a two-year telecast deal that NATAS had set with CBS, which has broadcast the Daytime Emmys 18 times, more than any other network. The rest of the awards will be handed out on Saturday, June 8, at Daytime Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmy Awards. That ceremony will be streamed on The Emmys apps and at watch.TheEmmys.tv.

“Entertainment Tonight” anchors Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner were back to once again host the Daytime Emmys. Frazier and Turner previously hosted the Daytime Emmys in 2022 and 2023. The duo is also nominated this year in the outstanding daytime personality – daily category, while “Entertainment Tonight” is nominated in outstanding entertainment news series.

The telecast opened with more CBS hosts, “The Talk’s” Amanda Kloots and Jerry O’Connell, in a tongue-in-cheek song and dance number. Later, the In Memoriam segment kicked off with a nod to late KTLA entertainment reporter Sam Rubin.

Friday’s show on on CBS took place at the Westin Bonaventure hotel in downtown Los Angeles. Major awards passed on Friday include daytime drama series, daytime talk series, entertainment news series, daytime talk series host and the major daytime acting categories.

Among other highlights, legendary star Dick Van Dyke, at age 98, is now the oldest actor to receive a Daytime Emmy win. Van Dyke was nominated as a guest performer in a daytime drama series for “Days of Our Lives.” And “The Young and the Restless” icon Melody Thomas Scott, veteran soap opera producer Edward J. Scott and public TV food host Lidia Bastianich are all set to receive Lifetime Achievement awards.

Effective this Daytime Emmys will no longer include a category devoted to younger performers in a daytime drama; they’ll now be required to enter lead, supporting or guest categories.

via: Variety

See winners below.

Daytime Drama Series

WINNER: “General Hospital” (ABC)

“The Bay” (Popstar! TV)

“The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS)

“Days of our Lives” (Peacock)

“Neighbours” (Amazon Freevee)

“The Young and the Restless” (CBS)

Daytime Talk Series

WINNER: “The Kelly Clarkson Show” (Syndicated)

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” (Syndicated)

“Tamron Hall” (Syndicated)

“Turning The Tables with Robin Roberts” (Disney+)

“The View” (ABC)

Entertainment News Series

WINNER: “Entertainment Tonight” (Syndicated)

“Access Hollywood” (Syndicated)

“Extra”(Syndicated)

Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor

WINNER: Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester, “The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS)

Eric Braeden as Victor Newman, “The Young and the Restless” (CBS)

Scott Clifton as Liam Spencer, “The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS)

Eric Martsolf as Brady Black, “Days of Our Lives” (Peacock)

John McCook as Eric Forrester, “The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS)

Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress

WINNER: Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers, “The Young and the Restless” (CBS)

Tamara Braun as Ava Vitali, “Days of our Lives” (Peacock)

Finola Hughes as Anna Devane, “General Hospital” (ABC)

Katherine Kelly Lang as Brooke Logan, “The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS)

Annika Noelle as Hope Logan, “The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS)

Cynthia Watros as Nina Reeves, “General Hospital” (ABC)

Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress

WINNER: Courtney Hope as Sally Spectra, “The Young and the Restless” (CBS)

Jennifer Gareis as Donna Logan, “The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS)

Linsey Godfrey as Sarah Horton, “Days of our Lives” (Peacock)

Allison Lanier as Summer Newman Abbott, “The Young and the Restless” (CBS)

Emily O’Brien as Gwen Rizczech, “Days of our Lives” (Peacock)

Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor

WINNER: Robert Gossett as Marshall Ashford, “General Hospital” (ABC)

Bryton James as Devon Winters, “The Young and the Restless” (CBS)

Wally Kurth as Justin Kiriakis, “Days of our Lives” (Peacock)

A Martinez as Nardo Ramos, “The Bay” (Popstar! TV)

Mike Manning as Caleb McKinnon, “The Bay” (Popstar! TV)

Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series

WINNER: Dick Van Dyke as Mystery Man/Timothy Robicheaux, “Days of our Lives” (Peacock)

Linden Ashby as Cameron Kirsten, “The Young and the Restless” (CBS)

Ashley Jones as Dr. Bridget Forrester, “The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS)

Alley Mills as Heather Webber, “General Hospital” (ABC)

Guy Pearce as Mike Young, “Neighbours” (Amazon Freevee)