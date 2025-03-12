Dawn Robinson Reveals She’s Been Living In Her Car For Several Years: “I Felt Free”

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

Dawn Robinson, the leading voice for R&B powerhouses En Vogue, Lucy Pearl, and even Dr. Dre’s Firm supergroup at one point, is cleaning out her closet … revealing she’s been homeless, sleeping in her car for nearly 3 years.

The En Vogue member shared a video on her YouTube channel and explained why she chose the lifestyle and updated people on what she has learned throughout the journey.

“You guys, for the past three years, I have been living in my car. I said it, oh my gosh, it’s out,” she said with a sigh of relief. The singer explained how she was living with her parents in Vegas in 2020, but decided to move out after her mother her mother started “taking her anger out” on her. Then, her manager convinced her to come back to Los Angeles, where she could stay with him for a bit. However, that situation also didn’t work out and it became increasingly difficult to find an apartment due to the manager “playing games.”

Robinson began researching “car life” and learned about the community of people who live in their vehicles. She thought to herself, “Wow, I could do this,” and started her journey on March 9, 2022. Upon reflection, she gathered that her former manager was attempting to “control” and “trap” her by playing with her housing situation, and “car life” was her solution.

Although it was unknown territory, the “Hold On” artist felt good about the choice she made. “I felt free,” she shared about her decision. “I felt like I was on a camping trip. It just felt like it was the right thing to do.” She pointed out that a lot of other celebrities have lived in their cars during their respective journeys, including Marvin Gaye.

She then reiterated that she is not looking for pity, but rather, she’s sharing her story because it has been a chapter of “awakening, healing, forgiving, and growing.” “It’s not ‘woe is me.’ I’m learning about who I am, I’m learning myself as a person, as a woman,” she said.

Her comment section was filled with empathy and support. “Wow. You never know what ppl are going through… I always looked up to you as an artist. Ppl used to day I looked like you, which was a huge compliment. You are so beautiful and strong, you will make it. Better days are ahead of you. God bless you. Someone will make a movie out of your life one day,” one person wrote. Another added, “As an American Woman I totally understand your circumstances. I’m praying for your protection, safety, prosperity and good health on all levels.” A handful of people shared that they have been through very similar circumstances.

Robinson auditioned for a female group in 1989, which then went on to become En Vogue. The four-woman ensemble released their debut album Born to Sing the following year, and achieved commercial success as the body of work went platinum. The streak continued with their next multi-platinum album, Funky Divas in 1992. Robinson sang lead vocals on the album’s top-charting singles which included “My Lovin’ (You’re Never Gonna Get It)”, “Giving Him Something He Can Feel”, and “Free Your Mind.”

via: Vibe

