Da'Vine Joy Randolph Calls The Holdovers an 'Absolute Dream' as She Wins Supporting Actress at Golden Globes

Da’Vine Joy Randolph took home the coveted first win of the night in the Female Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for her work in The Holdovers.

via: People

Also in the running were Emily Blunt for Oppenheimer, Danielle Brooks for The Color Purple, Jodie Foster for Nyad, Julianne Moore for May December, and Rosamund Pike for Saltburn.

For her work as Mary Lamb, a cook and grieving mother at the fictional Barton Academy in The Holdovers, Randolph has earned her first Golden Globe recognition. The 37-year-old Only Murders in the Building actress won the National Board of Review’s supporting actress title, as well as a shared Los Angeles Film Critics Association Award with Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret star Rachel McAdams.

“To Alexander Payne, thank you for giving me the opportunity to portray this beautiful and flawed woman,” Randolph said in her speech. She added that her “partners in crime” costars Paul Giamatti and Dominic Sessa were “an absolute dream to work with, and I thank you for making me a better artist because of it.”

Randolph added that her character Mary has “changed my life — you have made me feel seen in so many ways that I’ve never imagine, and I hope I’ve helped you all find your inner Mary. Because there’s a little bit of her in all of us.”

Costarring Dominic Sessa and Globe nominee Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers, directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Alexander Payne and written by David Hemingson, was hailed by critics as an instant holiday classic.