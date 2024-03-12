Darryl Strawberry Recovering From Heart Attack - 'All is Well' | lovebscott.com

Former Mets and Yankees outfielder Darryl Strawberry, who celebrates his 62nd birthday Tuesday, announced late Monday night via an Instagram post that he is recovering from a heart attack.

Mets spokesman Jay Horwitz said Tuesday that Strawberry was stricken Monday, a day before the eight-time All-Star’s 62nd birthday.

Strawberry posted a photo of himself at the hospital on Instagram and wrote: “I am so happy and honored to report that all is well.”

Strawberry, who lives in O’Fallon, Missouri, is resting comfortably, Horwitz said.

“On behalf of the entire organization we are sending positive thoughts to Darryl Strawberry, his wife Tracy and his entire family after last night’s heart attack,” Mets owner Steve Cohen said in a statement, with wife Alex. “We are looking forward to Straw’s speedy recovery and welcoming him for his number retirement ceremony on June 1.”

The Mets will retire Strawberry’s No. 18 after retiring Dwight Gooden’s No. 16 on April 14. The pair led the team to the 1986 World Series title.

Strawberry was a seven-time All-Star during his time with the Mets from 1983 to ’90, winning NL Rookie of the Year in 1983.

He hit .259 with 335 homers, 1,000 RBIs and 221 stolen bases in 17 seasons that also included time with the Los Angeles Dodgers (1991-93), San Francisco Giants (1994) and New York Yankees (1995-99). He was a part of three World Series championship teams — two with the Yankees and one with the Mets.

Strawberry’s career was affected by drug and alcohol issues — he was suspended three times — and also by colon cancer treatment that caused him to miss the 1998 World Series.

