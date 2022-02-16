Danileigh’s Brother Brandon Bills Reportedly Sues DaBaby After Bowling Alley Brawl [Video]

DaniLeigh’s brother, Brandon Bills, has reportedly filed a lawsuit against DaBaby, less than a week after footage showed the rapper and his entourage physically assault him in a bowling alley brawl.

via: Hot97

According too TMZ, Brandon is suing Baby for assault, battery, emotional distress and more. Bills claims that while the two were both at the bowling alley, he walked past DaBaby when he was suddenly attacked, leaving him with “severe injury and pain.”

Bills says he didn’t fight back and is now suffering from physical and psychological damage, plus medical bills and sustained disability. Meanwhile, DaBaby says he only fought Bills as a result of self-defense, and “you shouldn’t go around threatening people..”

Prior to the fight, Bills said on social media he would duke it out with DaBaby because of his treatment of DaniLeigh. The two split sometime last year before the arrival of their first child together, and DaBaby made some of their issues public as he filmed her breastfeeding on Instagram Live.