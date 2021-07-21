DaniLeigh Reveals She’s Expecting A Baby Girl [Photos]

Singer DaniLeigh has been making a splash on social media this week with her back-to-back bomb maternity photos.
DaniLeigh revealed today that she is expecting a daughter.
It’s a …….??????????????? pic.twitter.com/rrFlm0PFba
— Danileigh (@DaniLeigh) July 21, 2021
We previously reported that after months of speculation, DaniLeigh is finally confirmed the rumors.
DaBaby has not commented on the paternity of DaniLeigh’s child but caused a stir when he liked her maternity photo last week.
Congratulations Dani!