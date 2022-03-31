Daniel Radcliffe Says He’s ‘Dramatically Bored of Hearing People’s Opinions’ on Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock [Video]

Daniel Radcliffe probably has the best take on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock that we’ve heard thus far.

via Complex:

The actor was on Good Morning Britain recently, where he didn’t hold back when asked about the incident.

“I saw it. I’m just so already dramatically bored of hearing people’s opinions about it that I just don’t wanna be another opinion adding to it,” Radcliffe said at around the 7-minute mark of the video.

Radcliffe’s comments echoed those of Donald Glover, who also declined to get into the incident while talking to Jimmy Kimmel recently. “To me, I don’t even really wanna get into it. It’s like, whatever. People are already tired of it,” he said. “People are like, ‘Dang, I gotta read another article. It’s been eight articles already.’ And also, like, I’ve had a lot of stuff happen to me while I was telling jokes on stage, that kind of thing.”

At least someone over there in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter has some sense.

Watch the video below.