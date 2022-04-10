‘Dancing With the Stars’ Is Moving to Disney+

‘Dancing with the Stars’ has found itself a new home.

The show will no longer air on ABC and will instead air new episodes on Disney+.

via Page Six:

The competition series, which debuted on the broadcast network in 2005, will be on Disney+ starting this fall in the U.S. and Canada, the company announced Friday.

It will be the first live series on Disney+, said Kareem Daniel, chairman of Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution. The program received a two-season order from Disney+.

“The show’s broad appeal, as well as the overwhelming popularity of its Disney-themed competition nights, make Disney+ the perfect home for ‘Dancing with the Stars’ while continuing to expand our demographic reach,” Daniel said in a statement.

The platform switch comes as ABC looks ahead to NFL games next season that will air on Monday night, the time period that’s belonged to “Dancing With the Stars” for years.

The dance contest also fits in with the family oriented programming that Disney+ has focused on as part of the competitive and crowded streaming marketplace.

The move comes amid news that Andrew Llinares has stepped down as executive producer.

Llinares joined the ABC franchise in 2018 and oversaw huge changes, including the decision to replace Tom Bergeron and co-host Erin Andrews with Tyra Banks.

“Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me,” Bergeron, who hosted the show from 2005 until he was let go in 2019, tweeted at the time. “It’s been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career.”

He added, “I’m grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?”

It’s better than a straight-up cancelation, right?