Dame Dash on His Rocky Past With Jay-Z: ‘How Would You Feel If Your Brother Just Betrayed You for Money?’ [Video]

Dame Dash has opened up about his relationship with JAY-Z and how their falling out amid the Roc-A-Fella Records split led to an empire’s demise.

via: Complex

While speaking about his standing with Hov, who created Roc-A-Fella with Dame and Kareem “Biggs” Burke in 1994, Dash was asked if he and the 24-time Grammy-winner “could’ve had more together.”

“Yeah, all that, but we were friends. … Like, how would you feel if your brother just betrayed you for money? Would it hurt?” he replied.

Dash went on to say he wasn’t surprised by Jay’s actions, before implying that typical business practices forced the pair to break apart.

“That’s the algorithm. It wasn’t surprising ’cause that’s what always happens,” Dame said. “It was surprising ’cause no one—that’s what it was, we were breaking the algorithm, we were doing it a different way and sticking together, but that’s what always happens. They make one sell out the other, their friend, divide and conquer, that’s a normal story.”

“That was my n***a, like we never argued, nothing,” he continued. “That’s why I didn’t know it was coming. … That was some real slick shit. I was like, ‘That n***a’s cold. He’s cold.’’

Dame’s comments arrive a year after he was sued by Roc-A-Fella for attempting to auction Jay’s Reasonable Doubt album as an NFT. Back in June, the parties reached a settlement, which prohibited Dash from selling Jay-Z’s 1996 debut in that form.

Under the agreement, Dash can sell his one-third ownership stake in Roc-A-Fella but is not allowed “in any way dispose of any property interest in Reasonable Doubt.”

“Unless duly authorized by RAF, Inc., no shareholder or member of RAF, Inc. may alter in any way, sell, assign, pledge, encumber, contract with regard to, or in any way dispose of any property interest in Reasonable Doubt, including its copyright and including through any means such as auctioning a non-fungible token reflecting, referring, or directing to such interest,” the legal docs stated.

In July 2021, Dame claimed hat Roc-A-Fella’s lawsuit was inaccurate, and that he was not attempting to sell Jay-Z’s album, but his share of Roc-A-Fella.

“Under the terms of the deal with a potential buyer, the buyer would buy my share of Roc a Fella Records and Jay-Z will have exclusive administration rights,” Dash told TMZ at the time.