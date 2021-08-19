DaBaby Set to Perform At Lil Boosie's Birthday Party [Photos + Video]

After losing lucrative deals and being dropped by more than 10 music festivals for his highly insensitive, homophobic comments, DaBaby announces he will be performing at Lil Boosie’s “Boosie Bash” on August 28th.

Since his remarks, the North Carolina artist has been dropped from approximately 10 music festivals and lost out on major deals.

“If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up,” the rapper stated to the audience. “Ladies, if your p**** smell like water, put your cellphone lighter up. Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d**k in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.”

While DaBaby may have been receiving backlash from many social media users, rap acts like T.I. and Boosie Badazz were amongst the group of people defending the rapper’s insensitive comments. “Everybody ain’t with their nephew sucking d**k. Not everybody with that sh*t. You just can’t put that sh*t on everybody and expect it to be cool,” Boosie stated on his Instagram.

“Lil Nas X said he wanna perform naked on stage for charity. You don’t fu*k with him like you fu*k with DaBaby. Be even-sided. You don’t feel that’s disrespect. Going dance naked. You don’t think that’s disrespect in front of boys who tryna be straight? It’s totally disrespect.”

While DaBaby has removed his apology from his Instagram profile, he added his next move just recently. DaBaby announced that he would be performing at Lil Boosie’s birthday bash on August 29th.

