DaBaby Reportedly Lost Lollapalooza Gig After Promising to Deliver Video Apology [Photo]

Organizers from seven fall festivals were promised an apology at Lollapalooza & dropped DaBaby after he missed a Sunday deadline.

As reported by Billboard, reps for DaBaby reached out to seven fall festival promoters and assured them the rapper would have a video apology ready to be played before he hit the stage at Lolla. The publication went on to add that DaBaby’s video would have included “a heartfelt apology to the LGBTQ+ community” regarding the comments he made the week before, but that never came.

DaBaby reportedly missed the deadline to issue the apology video to fest organizers C3 Presents and Live Nation and, as history now shows, was dropped from the lineup and his time-slot was replaced by Young Thug. DaBaby has since seen festival drops from Governors Ball, Parklife, Day N Vegas, ACL Fest, and the iHeartRadio Music Festival.

Of course, the rapper eventually apologized earlier this week in text-form rather than on camera, amid festivals pulling the plug on his sets.

“I want to apologize to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made,” the rapper shared on Twitter. “Again, I apologize for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I know education on this is important. Love to all. God bless.”

