DaBaby Receives Backlash for Homophobic Comments While Performing at Rolling Loud Miami [Photos + Video]

During his performance at Rolling Loud Miami on Sunday, DaBaby shared some highly questionable comments that many have since criticized as homophobic.

In video footage shared on social media, the chart-topping rapper can be heard making comments about “sucking d**k” in the parking lot and people dying from HIV.

“If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two, three weeks, then put your cellphone light up,” DaBaby said.

“Ladies, if your p***y smell like water, put a cellphone light them up. Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d**k in the parking lot put your cellphone light up. Keep it real.”

The video footage quickly went viral on social media, with many criticising the rapper for sharing stigmatising, wildly inaccurate information about HIV.

Many were quick to point out that people with HIV can live long, healthy and happy lives thanks to antiretroviral medication, which came on stream more than two decades ago.

He was also criticised by the Terrence Higgins Trust, a charity that works on prevention and awareness surrounding HIV.

“It’s wrong for people living with HIV to be made to feel lesser or excluded because of their diagnosis – it should be unacceptable in the musical industry and in society at large,” Richard Angell, campaigns director at the Terrence Higgins Trust, told PinkNews.

“Comments like DaBaby’s perpetuate HIV-related stigma and discrimination, as well as spreading misinformation about HIV. You can now live a long, healthy life with HIV thanks to medical progress when you’re diagnosed and accessing treatment.

“That’s why it’s important to challenge anything that deters people from testing and learning the facts about HIV.”

These comments came during the same performance that saw him bring out Tory Lanez, who allegedly shot his former collaborator Megan Thee Stallion. He treated the moment as some sort of reveal, bringing the rapper onstage in a costume before going into “SKAT.” Moments before that, DaBaby performed his song “Cry Baby,” a collab with Megan Thee Stallion. Understandably, fans weren’t too happy about that moment, either.