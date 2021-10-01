‘Cruel Intentions’ Reboot Series in Development at IMDb TV

‘Cruel Intentions’ is the latest 90s teen flick to get the TV treatment.

According to reports, a series based in the film is in development at IMDb TV.

via Complex:

Deadline reports the series reboot, which is being spearheaded by the Amazon-owned premium free streaming service, will be set at an elite Washington, D.C. college and follow “two ruthless step siblings who will do anything to stay on top.”

“After a brutal hazing incident threatens the entire Panhellenic system, they’ll do whatever’s necessary to preserve their power and reputations—even seduce the daughter of the Vice President of the United States,” Deadline writes.

Phoebe Fisher (HBO’s Euphoria) and Sara Goodman (CW’s Gossip Girl) will helm the script, while Sony Pictures Television, Amazon Studios, and Original Film will handle the production side.

Serving as executive producer is Neal H. Moritz of Original Film, who also produced the original 1999 movie starring Reese Witherspoon, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Ryan Phillippe. An adaption of the 1782 novel Les Liaisons Dangereuses by Choderlos de Laclos, the film hit theaters in March 1999, and has since grossed $76 million at the global box office.

IMDb TV’s potential series is the second try at a reboot of the twisted teen drama. Back in October 2015, NBC announced it had picked up a pilot for a continuation of the film’s storyline. With Gellar intended to reprise her role as Kathryn Merteuil, the series was dead in the water by October 2016.

Are they completely out of new ideas?