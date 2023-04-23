Coupled Up...Again? Ashanti and Nelly Fuel Romance Rumors After Holding Hands at Davis-Garcia Fight in Vegas

Ashanti and Nelly might be back together.

The two showed up in Las Vegas on Saturday night to watch the sold-out Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia boxing match at T-Mobile Arena.

Later, the exes were seen holding hands in video footage captured after the fight.

It’s unclear the status of their current relationship, but over the years the two have been publicly linked together — before breaking up.

In 2014, Ashanti admitted that Nelly was her first real love in an interview with Sway in the Morning, and later told Hot 97 that there was “no beef” between the two.

Listen — if they’re making it work, we’re happy for them. There’s nothing in these streets but games and misery.

