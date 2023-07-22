Coupled Up: Amy Robach and TJ Holmes Are Still Going Strong, Spotted Bar Hopping in NYC

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are still making their relationship work. The two were spotted out in New York City doing some good old -fashioned bar hopping.

The fired “Good Morning America” co-anchors — who made headlines for their shocking affair in November 2022 — were seen sharing laughs with each other in photos obtained by the Sun Saturday.

For the date night in Manhattan’s West Village, Robach, 50, wore a multi-patterned bandana top with black trousers.

She paired her look with a black crossover bag, modest black heels, a simple necklace and gold earrings.

Holmes, 45, also wore casual outfit that consisted of a white T-shirt, gray pants and a pair of sneakers. He paired the ensemble with sunglasses.

The lovebirds’ bar-hopping adventure took place well into the evening, with Robach and Holmes laughing over drinks on the patio of one bar.

At one point, the two noticed the paparazzi were hot on their tail and so Robach put her head on the table as they both laughed profusely.

The couple has been spending a lot of quality time together since they were fired this past January as a result of their affair.

Earlier this week, Robach and Holmes were seen going for a jog through the city streets.

In photos previously obtained by Page Six, the former “Today” anchor coordinated her coral pink sports bra with pink Nike running shoes. She also wore black leggings and shades.

Holmes, for his part, wore a black and gray Nike pullover with white shorts and leggings underneath.

In May, they shared a PDA-packed Memorial Day weekend and also participated in the New York City Half Marathon together a few months prior.

They were also spotted being all over each other as they while heading out for vacation in late 2022.

Good for them. To be honest, after they were fired we completely forgot about them.