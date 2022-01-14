Couple Celebrates 81st Wedding Anniversary After They Were Told Their Marriage ‘Wouldn’t Last’ [Video]

Sometimes it pays off not to listen to your friends when it comes to matters of the heart.

via: Complex

When Ron and Joyce Bond tied the knot more than eight decades ago, their inner-circle warned them their marriage “wouldn’t last.” Fast-forward to Jan. 4, 2022 and they officially became the U.K.’s longest-married couple, as reported by the Mirror.

“We never expected to reach 81 years of marriage,” 100-year-old Joyce said. “We know we are very fortunate to have achieved this amazing goal. It feels excellent! There is no boss in our relationship, we both give and take.”

“Sometimes life is hard but we work through it together,” added Ron, 102. “We look after each other too.”

According to the outlet, the previous record-holders were believed to be Yorkshire residents Ron and Beryl Golightly, who were married for 80 years before Ron Golightly died at age 101 in December.

When Joyce and Ron rang in their oak anniversary last year, they received a special letter from Queen Elizabeth, congratulating them on the milestone: “How wonderful to learn of your eightieth wedding anniversary on 4th January, 2021,” the note read. “I do hope you enjoy this marvelous occasion.”

Joyce and Ron reportedly got hitched at the Newport Pagnell Registry Office when they were 19 and 21, respectively. They went on to have two children—Eileen and Bill—and have since become great-great-grandparents. The Mirror reports they celebrated their 81st anniversary at their flat in Milton, Keynes, and also received a shout-out on BBC Radio 2.

A huge congratulations from all at ExtraCare to Ron and Joyce Bond aged 102 and 100 respectively. Residents at our Shenley Wood Village they are celebrating their 81st Wedding Anniversary! The morning began with a congratulations on BBC Radio 2. #retirementliving pic.twitter.com/GMTWNAdtNE — ExtraCare (@ExtraCareOrgUk) January 4, 2022

“My parents are a truly inspiring couple, not only to my brother and I but to their grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren,” their daughter, Eileen, said. “It was said of them at the time of their wedding, it would not last long, how wrong did folks get that? You only have to spend time with them to know they love and care for each other, even after 81 years of being married.”

Congrats!